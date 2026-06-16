Mike D Performs “Switch Up” and “What We Got” Live on Jools Holland Show

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 16th, 2026 - 11:11 PM

Mike D, rapper and member of the rap group Beaties Boys, performed on the Jools Holland Show with his sons and other members of 5D.

They performed, “Switch Up”, Mike D’s single that debuted his solo career and “What We Got” another solo song released last month. These songs are one of the first songs to be released by a Beastie Boys member in over a decade.

“Switch Up” begins with a funk instrumental, immediately setting the fun and upbeat vibe of the performance. Mike D raps the whole time, moving around the stage keeping the funky energy throughout the performance. View the song below.

”What We Got” comes in with a hard hitting guitar riff that starts with Mike D rapping the lyrics, ending with a melodic and almost psychedelic groovy ending, a complete contrast from the belonging of the song. View the song below.

Bestie Boys’ is currently on tour, with their last show playing in Beyond the Streets in Paris, France on June 20. However Mike D is on his solo journey, announcing his debut album Thank You, set to be released August 28, 2026.

“It’s been so much fun making this music with people I love and I have grown to really appreciate in our collaboration,” Mike D commented on the creation of his album. “And I just hope it’s fun for others and not overly serious, because let’s be real, I’m releasing this music into a very strange and dark and power-fixated world that really devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality.”