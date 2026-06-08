Mike D Announces Debut Album Thank You For August 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 12:20 PM

The August 28, release of Thank You, which is the debut album from Mike D 5D, will mark the first full length offering of new music from a Beastie Boys alum since 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part 2. The album is a dozen servings of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks that find Mike D’s unmistakable voice leading the listener through an aural playground that defies categorization.

Thank You traces its origins back to a series of zero-pressure, experimental recording sessions at Mike’s home studio. The sessions began with Mike’s sons Skyler and Davis as the first of a cast of collaborators that would expand to include Carter Lang, Jared Solomon, Ging, Jason Lader, Eddie Ruscha, Tyran Donaldson and more joining in across a variety of locations. The album’s fluid, intuitive nature is reflected in its eclectic artwork by visual collaborators Can Can Press, Thad Higa and Charles Deroyan.

“It’s been so much fun making this music with people I love and I have grown to really appreciate in our collaboration,” Mike D commented. “And I just hope it’s fun for others and not overly serious, because let’s be real, I’m releasing this music into a very strange and dark and power-fixated world that really devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality.”

Thank You Track List