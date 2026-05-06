Beastie Boys’ Mike D Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates After Teasers Via Website & Studio Videos

Home News Jasmina Pepic May 6th, 2026 - 3:34 PM

Mike D is officially stepping back into the spotlight with a run of newly announced Spring 2026 shows. The Beastie Boysco-founder revealed the dates following weeks of cryptic online activity and a viral live performance that reignited fan excitement. The short but high-profile run hints at a larger creative rollout still unfolding.

The announcement arrives after a surge of buzz surrounding Mike D’s recent appearances performing classic Beastie Boys tracks with his sons’ band, Very Nice Person. According to Stereogum, footage from those intimate shows quickly spread online, prompting speculation that more performances and possibly new material were imminent. That speculation now appears justified, as the newly revealed dates include both U.S. club shows and a major Paris festival slot.

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Beyond the live performances, Mike D has been quietly building intrigue around a new project. According to DJMag, he has been teasing fans through a cryptic website and a series of studio videos, suggesting that fresh music may be in the works. The combination of lo-fi teasers, postcards and the “Mike D 5D” moniker has fueled theories of an upcoming album or multimedia concept tied to the tour.

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The newly announced shows are relatively intimate compared to the Beastie Boys’ legacy of arena performances, signaling a more personal and experimental phase. Still, demand is expected to be high given the rarity of Mike D solo performances and the cultural weight of his catalog.

With a mix of nostalgia, mystery and forward momentum, this brief tour feels less like a victory lap and more like the beginning of something new.

Tour Dates:

5/07/26 – Plaza Night Club & Dance Hall – Los Angeles, CA

5/10/26 – Sid The Cat Auditorium – Pasadena, CA

5/22/26 – Xanadu Roller Arts – Brooklyn, NY

5/23/26 – Xanadu Roller Arts – Brooklyn, NY