Mike D Performs Beastie Boys’ “Hello Brooklyn” During Solo NY Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 7:14 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan.com, following his return to the stage to play Beastie Boys songs with his sons earlier this month, Mike D has kept busy by releasing his first new songs in over a decade and playing some intimate shows. After a pair of California dates earlier this month, he headed to Brooklyn over the weekend for shows at Xanadu on Friday and Saturday . Like in Los Angeles, his set included the two Beastie Boys songs he’s been doing, “So What’cha Want” and “Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun” and NYC also got a third, “Hello Brooklyn,” which is part of Paul’s Boutique’ s “B-Boy Bouillabaisse” collage.

The artist also played his recent solo singles “Switch Up” and “What We Got,” along with some more songs that have yet to be released. Like they do on the new singles, his sons’ Davis and Skyler joined him for the shows (their band Very Nice Person also opened each night), making up part of his 5D band. Based of the fan filmed video, the crowed seemed to enjoy the performance because thier energy matched Mike D’s through out the whole set.