Mike D Shares Anthemic New Single “What We Got”

Home News Steven Taylor May 22nd, 2026 - 4:46 PM

Continuing his steps into starting a solo career, rapper and Beastie Boys member Mike D has shared a new track in “What We Got.” Described as an anthemic stomp, the track follows his debut solo release “Switch Up” and is some of the first songs to come from any members of the Beastie Boys in 15 years. A visualizer for the new track can be found on Mike D’s YouTube channel.

Akin to the previous track, an eye catching visual accompanies the track – this time, a much simpler loop of a hypnotic checkerboard background and some circles rotating around and outward towards the viewer. Compared to the last track, “What We Got” feels much more straightforward with a more standardly rap-like beat, but the drums, distorted guitars and spaced-out vocals do manage to give the track the slightest hints of a dreamy atmosphere – and of course the rap-veteran’s delivery and flow is still solid even after all these years.

“What We Got” comes from the same series of experimental recording sessions Mike held alongside sons Davis and Skyler as well as fellow musicians Jason Lader, Benjamin Pacheco, Kevin Rhomberg, Carter Lang and Tyran Donaldson. While no specific word of an album has been shared just yet, this marks the second release from the rapper following “Switch Up” earlier this month and running concurrent with Mike D’s ongoing tour across the United States and soon-to-be Europe. Whatever lies in store for the Beastie Boy, it seems sure that he’s set to keep at it with new sounds for fans, even after all this time.