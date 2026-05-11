Mike D Performs Beastie Boys’ “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun” During Solo Show In South Pasadena

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 12:17 PM

According to Instagram, Beastie Boys member Mike D performs the groups song, “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun” during a solo show in California. On the post, Mike D is seen performing the iconic and mind-dazzling music, while the whole crowd sings along with him. In the comment section, some fans expressed their thought regarding Mike D’s iconic performance of “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun”. One person said: ” We were waitlisted and didn’t get to go, what a blast! South Pas loves ya! Come back soon!” whereas another person said: “Dear youngsters, when you talk about what side we part our hair or our socks style or our jean style, just know this is what our generation has to offer. Your move.”