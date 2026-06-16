Johnny Marr Announces New Album The Age Of Everything For October 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Spin”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 12:40 PM

Today, Johnny Marr has announced that his upcoming album,The Age Of Everything will be released on October 2, through BMG. Written in London, developed live on the road across the East Coast of North America and recorded in Manchester, the album captures the energy and tensions of the city. Sharp, fast and dynamic, filled with ideas and possibilities. “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling,” said Marr.

The artist adds: “It’s all encompassing, but it’s not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.” The Age Of Everything follows Marr’s widely acclaimed double-album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 and a collection of his prolific solo-work thus far, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr.

In light of the album announcement, the musician has shared his latest tune, “Spin” and as whole, the music is stunning by how the catchy instrumentation shakes the background with with a lovely harmonic rock vibe, while Marr dazzles the mind with beautiful vocal harmonies. The ditty basically talks about how life can take on a spinning ride where we often have a hard time finding the right direction around the lingering chaos.

The Age Of Everything Track List

1. Spin

2. Beyond The Rain

3. It’s Time

4. How Come

5. Ophelia

6. That Feeling

7. In And Out Of Love

8. Just Once More

9. Fire With Fire

10. All In A Life