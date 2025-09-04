Gorillaz Live Debut Brand New Album & Bring Out Special Guests Including Sparks, Johnny Marr & Black Thought During London Show

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 1:01 PM

According to Stereogum.com, the Gorillaz House Of Kong residency came to an end on September 2 and for their fourth evening at London’s Copper Box Arena, the band performed the new album in full and brought special guests to perform with them.

After playing Gorillaz one night, Demon Days the next and then Plastic Beach plus some The Fall cuts, the band did a set of ten new songs with no encore and phones were not allowed. Some of the new tunes are rumored to be named “The Happy Dictator” featuring Sparks, “Fresh Arrivals” with Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey and “The Sad God” with Black Thought and Kara Jackson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

Other surprise guests included Anoushka Shankar, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, Johnny Marr, Trueno, Gruff Rhys and Paul Simonon, according to attendees. Along with frontman Damon Albarn, Gorillaz’s current live lineup has Mike Smith, Karl Vanden Bossche, Jeff Wootton, Seye Adelekan, and Jaega Mckenna-Gordon.

Albarn revealed ahead of the residency that the final night would feature new music, so it is not a complete surprise. He recently told The Times the new album “is in four languages” as well.