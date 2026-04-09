Johnny Marr Joins Pet Shop Boys For Performances Of “The Truck Driver & His Mate,” “I Didn’t Get Where I Am Today” & “Up Against It”

Home News Steven Taylor April 9th, 2026 - 6:51 PM

Johnny Marr came out for a surprise guest appearance with the Pet Shop Boys to play a handful of tracks at a recent show. During the performance on April 8th, yesterday, the singer joined the band at London’s Electric Ballroom to play some deeper cuts. The show, NME.com reports, is part of the “Obscure” live show series the Pet Shop Boys announced last year, an “intimate” five night series where they play non-single and B-side releases – hence the name. Footage of the performances can be found on YouTube and other social media platforms.

After kicking off the Wednesday show with “Through You,” “Will-o-the-wisp” and “Two Divided by Zero,” the group introduced Marr to the stage to bring the songs to life. Marr joined for the first live performance of “The Truck Driver & His Mate” since 2002, as well as the first ever live performances of “I Didn’t Get Where I Am Today” and “Up Against It,” which were the only two live debuts of the night. The rest of the show was stacked with other obscure songs, some seeing their first live performances in over 20 or even 40 years.

In posts to his Instagram, Marr shared a photo of himself before arriving to the performance, as well as a photo of him onstage. “Love and thanks to Pet Shop Boys for inviting me to play last night,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Marr (@johnnymarrgram)