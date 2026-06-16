A24 Announce Blood Orange’s Original Soundtrack For New Film The Invite, Share Lead Single “Contentious Environment”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 1:53 PM

Today, A24 Music and Devonté Hynes announce The Invite original soundtrack, which is out everywhere on June 26 and timed to the film’s release in select theaters, ahead of nationwide release on July 10. The soundtrack’s lead single “Contentious Environment” is out now. The name “Contentious Environment” speaks for itself. As friction in the film grows, Devonte’s staccato strings amplify the soured dynamic between the film’s stiff host Angela (Olivia Wilde) and her lackadaisical husband Joe (Seth Rogen). Devonté’s soundtrack is a masterclass in total immersion for the viewer and the score effortlessly captures The Invite’s inescapable dread and claustrophobia.

The Invite features a star-studded cast, including Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton. Distributed by A24 and directed by Olivia Wilde, the film premiered at Sundance this January and received a standing ovation. It’s a hysterical, deeply moving, examination of modern love and one of 2026’s can’t miss films; Devonté‘s work on its sound only amplifies an already incredible film.

Devonté’s previous film and TV credits include scores for Melina Matsoukas’ Queen and Slim, Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, Rebecca Hall’s Passing, and Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener.He does this on top of a robust collection of releases under Blood Orange, production on some of the most resonant songs of the last 20 years, and classical compositions that have led him to collaborate with Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the LA Philharmonic, the London Symphony Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna