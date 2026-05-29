Blood Orange Samples Sky Ferriera’s “Everything Is Embarrassing” On New Single “Essex_Honey.mp3”

Home News Steven Taylor May 29th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today saw a new release by Blood Orange, alias of singer songwriter Devonte Hynes. This latest single from the alternative and experimental artist, titled “Essex_Honey.mp3,” builds upon the artist’s similarly titled 2025 album Essex Honey. The song can be found on Hynes’ YouTube channel.

The track begins with a synth resembling a siren, and features spaced out and dreamy electronic sounds mixed with an intense breakbeat. It has a haunting, spiritual sound to it with fast energy to it, especially as the track progresses with vocal samples and verses from Hynes coming in. Parts of the track, including some of these lyrics, are sampled from Sky Ferreira’s “Everything is Embarrassing,” such as the line “Maybe if you let me be your lover.” The song, off her 2012 album Ghost, was co-produced and co-written by Hynes himself, serving as an acknowledgement and throwback to his past.

As the song’s title implies, it builds upon the artist’s 2025 album Essex Honey, his fifth release under the Blood Orange name. The album is “a soundtrack created from a dreamscape of his journey working through grief,” shaped around his childhood and experiences growing up in Essex and the impact music had on him. Earlier this week, Hynes also announced a North American tour series, adding onto previous festival appearances and tour dates for Europe. The artist will be on the road starting May 30th, playing shows across dates all the way until October 11th.