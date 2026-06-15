No Joy Announces New EP Big Life, Big Leaf For August 2026 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 1:30 PM

Today, Canadian shoegazers No Joy has announced that they will be releasing a brand new three-track EP, Big Life, Big Leaf through Sonic Cathedral (in Europe) and Hand Drawn Dracula (ROW) on August 21. The upcoming album is the e follow-up to last year’s widely acclaimed Bugland, which was named Best New Music on Pitchfork and last week was nominated for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize.

Once again, Big Life, Big Leaf finds Jasamine White-Gluz teaming up with ascendent new Warp signing and future-fusionist Fire-Toolz. It expands on the album’s sound for a bigger, brasher and bolder approach, which according to Jasamine taps into the “heavy but effervescent energy” of personal loss, something that she and Fire-Toolz both experienced over the same weekend during the recording sessions.

The title track is out now on all digital platforms and it was co-written with Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast and Sky Ferreira) and according to Jasamine, the ditty “explores the absurd, combining musical ideas that shouldn’t really make sense together” and with its mix of buoyant beats and metal heavy riffs (courtesy of Kittie’s Tara McLeod). Also, the lyrics provide a further contradiction: “I was exploring the boundless pain one feels when it is time to say goodbye to someone or something. It is also during those moments that it is important to remember, ironically, to have joy. To mourn is also to celebrate,” said Jasamine.

Big Life, Big Leaf Track List

1. Barking at the Sun

2. Big Life, Big Leaf

3. Süki & Amadeus