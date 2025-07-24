No Joy Joins Forces With Kittie’s Tara McLeod For New Single “My Crud Princess”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 1:31 PM

Today, Canadian shoegazers No Joy has released the new single, “My Crud Princess,” which is yet another atmospheric earworm and features guitar and banjo from Tara McLeod, who is a long-time collaborator and member of Canadian metal band Kittie.

The ditty also features Casey Schiebling, who played bass on No Joy’s 2013 all-time shoegaze classic Wait To Pleasure and touring drummer Lana Cooney. This song is granular,” explains No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz. “Like you are sifting through deep soil and coming out just covered in crud but still feeling cute. Going a little feral while still trying to maintain composure because you’re in public.”

The artist adds:“Lyrically, we are searching, waiting and hoping for something or someone until we finally find it and start to build ourselves into the silt we’ve been digging through. This is for all my other Crud Princesses who like to get dirty!”

No Joy‘s upcoming album, Bugland is a testament to White-Gluz’s evolution and her ability to channel a wide variety of tastes into something cohesive that can descend into fine-tuned chaos, then out of that chaos with ease.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister