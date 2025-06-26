No Joy Announce New Album Bugland For August 2025 Release, Share New Single “Bits”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

Today, Canadian shoegazers No Joy has released their new single,”Bits,” which is a stunning and melodic track that switches effortlessly between Lush dreampop and L7-style grunge.“The original demo was built around me blowing out my guitar distortion using the EarthQuaker Devices Bit Commander guitar pedal,” explains No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz. “Thematically, I wanted to capture the feeling of running through tall grass, playing hide and seek behind big trees.”

The spoken word towards the end of the song is actually excerpts from a letter White-Gluz wrote to the music media as a child in 1994 defending Courtney Love and urging them to leave her alone. “Bits” is out now on all digital platforms and is taken from the forthcoming album Bugland, that will be out on August 8. It is the first new No Joy album for five years and is released through Sonic Cathedral (UK / EU) and Hand Drawn Dracula (ROW.)

Also, Bugland finds White-Gluz teaming up with co-producer and renowned future fusionist Fire-Toolz (aka Angel Marcloid) to create the aural equivalent of a late-’80s i-D magazine front and back cover, with a non-problematic National Geographic hiding within. The album was, at least in part, inspired by White-Gluz’s move to a more rustic area of Quebec, something that also explains the gap between albums.

Bugland Track List

1. Garbage Dream House

2. Bugland

3. Bits

4. Save the Lobsters

5. My Crud Princess

6. Bather in the Bloodcells

7. I hate that I forget what you look like

8. Jelly Meadow Bright

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister