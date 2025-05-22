Pop Montreal Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Zola Jesus, U.S. Girls, No Joy & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 1:17 PM

POP Montréal is getting ready for its 24th edition on September 24–28. As usual, POP presents a banging mix of the hottest international independent artists and locals from one of the best music cities in the world. for tickets and more information, click here.

Annie-Claude Deschênes, Asmaa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou, Bolis Pupul, Chanel Beads, DAM, Do Make Say Think

DuPrince, Isabella Lovestory, Lankum, Michel Pagliaro, No Joy, U.S. Girls, Zola Jesus and other talented acts will be performing at this year’s POP Montréal.

Launched in 2002 by friends and colleagues who had the desire to create an important and unifying cultural festival, POP Montréal is now entering its 23rd year as an integral part of the Montréal festival circuit and the international music world. Taking place in a bilingual environment, each edition offers an eclectic program of 200 plus multidisciplinary artists, including 150 plus musical artists and 50 plus Quebec musicians to more than 45,000 spectators during five days.

During the day, POP presents mostly free events including barbecues, conferences, films, exhibitions, craft fairs and indoor and outdoor concerts. In the evening, the festival presents dozens of concerts, openings, film premieres and special events. The POP Montréal International Music Festival has become the trusted platform for local and international audiences to discover Montréal and its artists alongside cutting-edge headliners in an inclusive and community-driven environment.

