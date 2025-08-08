No Joy Releases New Music Video For “Jelly Meadow Bright”

Home News Ajala Fields August 8th, 2025 - 10:25 PM

Canadian shoegaze band No Joy released their album Bugland and to mark the occasion, they have shared a brand new video for the album’s epic closing track “Jelly Meadow Bright” – a song complete with sax, metal-heavy riffs and album co-producer Fire-Toolz (aka Angel Marcloid) on guest vocals.

“This was the final song we finished for the album,” explains No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz. “It features Fire-Toolz, which I find cathartic. The song shifts almost to give her the grand final reveal as the co-conspirator of Bugland, after her presence is felt in every other way.”

White-Gluz speaks about finishing the album, “When I got Fire-Toolz’s final mix, I was sitting outside with my earphones in and a double rainbow appeared in the sky. That was when I knew we finished the album.”

When speaking about the theme of the song, White-Gluz stated, “Thematically it is about the purest love you can have for all the creatures in our lives, and how they do not hesitate to love you back.”

The video mirrors the energy of the song. As the song starts and is serene, we see animals and White-Gluz frolicking in a field. As the song continues and features more metal elements and saxophone, White-Gluz changes into a more colorful outfit and the video effects and the video pacing become more rapid and psychedelic. Watch the video below.

The full Bugland album is out now on all digital platforms and a number of vinyl variants via Sonic Cathedral (UK / EU) and Hand Drawn Dracula (ROW).

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister