The Beths Announce New Album Straight Line Was A Lie For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “No Joy”

Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Today, The Beths have announce their new album, Straight Line Was A Lie, will be out on out August 29. Existential vertigo serves as the primary theme on the indie heroes’ fourth album and The Beths posit that the only way round is going through difficult, transformative experiences that you can still feel as though you have ended up in the same place.

The album is a bewildering thing, realizing that life and personal growth are cyclical and continual. That a chapter does not always end with peace and acceptance. That the approach is simply continuing to try, to show up. “Linear progression is an illusion,” Elizabeth Stokes explains. “What life really is is maintenance. But you can find meaning in the maintenance.”

In light of the album announcement, The Beths has shared the song, “No Joy,”which thunders in with Tristan Deck’s vigorous percussion and drops another classic Beths soundbite: “This year’s gonna kill me/ Gonna kill me.” Ironically, though, the stress Stokes sings about cannot touch her, thanks to her pharmaceutical regimen.

“It’s about anhedonia, which, paradoxically, was there both in the worst parts of depression, and then also when I was feeling pretty numb on my SSRI,” Stokes says. “It wasn’t that I was sad, I was feeling pretty good. It was just that I didn’t like the things that I liked. I wasn’t getting joy from them. It’s very literal.”