Morrissey To Sell His Share Of The Smiths’ Rights “To Any Interested Party”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 1:09 PM

According to Stereogum.com, it has been reported that Morrissey is selling the rights to the Smiths’ name, likeness, and intellectual property to “any interested party/investor,” the band’s former frontman announced on his blog. “Morrissey has no choice but to offer for sale all of his business interests in ‘The Smiths’ to any interested party/investor,” reads the announcement.

The artist adds: “I am burnt out by any and all connections to Marr, Rourke, Joyce. I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution. The songs are me — they are no one else — but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.”

Around this time last year, a representative for Morrissey said that his ex-bandmate Johnny Marr, with whom he has a deeply-rooted beef, had successfully applied for the trademark rights of the Smiths name. The Guardian, however, reports that right now, Morrissey and Marr each share 50 percent of the band rights. So it is a bit unclear how this transfer of ownership will play out but if anyone is interested, Morrissey has instructed investors to email him at eaves7760@gmail.com.