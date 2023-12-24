Mike Mills Says R.E.M. Has Plethora Of Unreleased Vault Songs

Home News Jordan Rizo December 24th, 2023 - 9:43 AM

Former bassist, Mike Mills of R.E.M shares some news about the rock band that leave fans excited and enthusiastic about the future. To be more concrete, NME music shares how Mills made a guest appearance on LPM’s podcast where he revealed that R.E.M has many vault songs waiting to be released. Although the bassist was initially on the podcast to discuss the 25th anniversary edition of “Up”, the band’s first following drummer’s departure, he could not resist but share the exciting news.

While on the podcast, Mills also shares his perspective on why people have not heard the new songs yet. For instance, he discloses how the tracks were made in difficult circumstances following Bill Berry’s departure from the band. NME news also includes Mills’ explanation for the band’s decision to lean more into an electronic sound. In the podcast, the former bassist reflects on specific songs such as “Airportman”, “Hope” and “Daysleeper”, and admits that the band had already decided on an electronic sound, but that Berry’s departure accelerated the process.

Later in his statement, Mills insinuates that most other artists may have taken the time to process such a significant change, feel their emotions, and concentrate on internal emotions rather than music. Nevertheless, Mills and the rest of the band members took this shift as an opportunity to embrace change within their own music style, and use their emotions to create something that contains their passion and powerful emotions. One may think that the band is simply stubborn or strategic, either way there is no doubt that Mills’ revelation has fans excited for the new demos.