Feist and Broken Social Scene Join Forces for Performances of “Lover’s Spit” and “Fire Eye’d Boy” at Toronto Healthcare Festival

Home News Beka Welsh June 10th, 2026 - 9:32 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Broken Social Scene reunited with former band member Feist, onstage at the TOgether For Toronto Healthcare Feastival. The Canadian singer surprised fans by joining the band at their festival set, a benefit for Michael Garron Hospital and the UHN Foundation. Feist and Broken Social Scene joined forces for a heartfelt, emotional performance of their 2003 song, “Lover’s Spit,” followed by a lively performance of their 2005 song, “Fire Eye’d Boy.” Feist joined back in with the band seamlessly, comfortably moving around the stage, affectionately hugging and holding hands with her fellow musicians.

Feist also recently joined the band in the studio as a collaborator on their first album in nine years, Remember The Humans, which was released earlier last month.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz