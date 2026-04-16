Broken Social Scene Shares Dynamic New Single “The Call”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 3:39 PM

Today, Broken Social Scene has shared “The Call,” which is the last single before the release of the band’s forthcoming LP, Remember the Humans that will be out on May 8. As a whole, the ditty is sprawling collective of voices and instrumentation and the lyrics come in fragments with overlapping lines and shared refrains converging into one urgent imperative: “let me hear the call/’we’re going’/either restless or reborn, we’re going.” Led by Andrew Whiteman’s enigmatic pen, the track commands forward movement without certainty, commanding action rooted in instinct.

In its sense of communal momentum, the track is the sound of individuals dissolving into something bigger than themselves: Broken Social Scene’s long-practiced alchemy at work. But while other tracks on Remember The Humans are more cerebral, “The Call” is anatomical, carrying with it a sense of animal urgency: it is breath and pulse, sweat and nerves. Broken Social Scene has previously shared “Not Around Anymore” and “Hey Amanda.” They will play songs off Remember The Humans and other fan favorites this summer on the All The Feelings Tour alongside Metric with support from Stars.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz