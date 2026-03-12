Broken Social Scene Share Energetic New Single “Hey Amanda”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 1:02 PM

According to Consequence.net, Broken Social Scene has released “Hey Amanda,” which is the second single from their forthcoming sixth studio album, Remember the Humans. This latest preview of the band’s 12-track album comes just a few weeks after the quirky and ethereal “Not Around Anymore.” And while “Hey Amanda” taps into a similar energy, it also turns to Broken Social Scene’s signature indie weirdness.

Due out May on 8, through Arts & Crafts, Remember the Humans marks the Toronto collective’s first full-length LP of new material since 2017’s Hug of Thunder. It also sees the return of producer David Newfeld, who was a behind the boards for both You Forgot It in People and Broken Social Scene, as well as contributions from Feist, Lisa Lobsinger, and Hannah Georgas and other talented souls. Notably, both Newfeld and Broken Social Scene bandleader Kevin Drew lost their mothers during the recording of Remember the Humans.

Last year, Broken Social Scene celebrated their seminal a full-length tribute album, which featured contributions from Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso, Mdou Moctar, Hovvdy, Toro y Moi and other acts,. Pick up a vinyl copy of Anthems: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz