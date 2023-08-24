Feist Shares Radiant New Video For “Of Womankind”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Today artist Feist has shared a video for “Of Womankind”, which is a track from her new album Multitudes. Each scene in the video is footage that was filmed during Feist‘s current Multitudes World Tour, which reaches Europe later this week.

The European dates includes the musician’s first UK shows in six years at London’s Roundhouse on September 9 and Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse on September 11.

The music video was shot by Colby Richardson, Sara Melvin and Julia Hendrickson, edited by Julia Hendrickson and produced by Sara Melvin. Each scene was stitched together from footage of the Multitudes tour of North America back in May.