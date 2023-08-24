Feist Shares Radiant New Video For “Of Womankind”

Today artist Feist has shared a video for “Of Womankind”, which is a track from her new album Multitudes. Each scene in the video is footage that was filmed during Feist‘s current Multitudes World Tour, which reaches Europe later this week.
The European dates includes the musician’s first UK shows in six years at London’s Roundhouse on September 9 and Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse on September 11.
The music video was shot by Colby Richardson, Sara Melvin and Julia Hendrickson, edited by Julia Hendrickson and produced by Sara Melvin. Each scene was stitched together from footage of the Multitudes tour of North America back in May.
Multitudes was the first live show to be designed with 360-degree immersive sound incorporated into the production. The album was also recorded with immersive sound designed into its production in pristine audiophile grade Dolby ATMOS by multi Grammy nominated producer and engineer Robbie Lackritz.
In the press release Feist talks about the meaning behind her latest song.
“’Of womankind’ was written in that outer eyes closed/ inner eyes open mindstate that songs sometimes arrive through and came in a heap late one night. In the morning I listened as if someone else had left it on my 8 track and it seemed to me that it was a cross-generational conversation. I felt it to be what people who have been around doing life for a while might have to tell people who are lighter on their feet, fresher on their journey. Like where to exercise caution, when to look up and try to fathom the system you operate within and reach for who can help you there. A nudge to not to isolate too hard, to murmurate! ”
The artist adds: “And in parallel, what someone unfettered by the fatigue of experience might have to tell about living from a newness unburdened by obligation to memory…. 18-year-olds and 80-year-olds deciding to be equals, with natural and necessary mettle on both sides. Maybe this rose out of my subconscious in the wee hours because I have a little girl, and her very existence slides me deeper down the timeline. And so I think about what to keep carrying and what to let go for this next leg of the journey.
Feist concludes with: “The word Womankind felt like an open hand, like a simple antidote to the baked-in assumption that the umbrella we all belong under is mankind’s umbrella. To just call the umbrella something else and see what it feels like to be ourselves in a new light.”