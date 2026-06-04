Muddy Roots Music Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Circle Jerks, Municipal Waste, Monolord & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 6:45 PM

According to social media, the Muddy Roots Music Festival has announced this year’s lineup, which features performances from Circle Jerks, Municipal Waste, Monolord and other acts. The event will be taking place on September 4 – 6 at in Cookeville, Tennessee. For tickets and more information, click here. On the social media post, the event says: Here’s the full weekend poster for Muddy Roots 2026. We’ll update it later with the Thursday Pre-Party bands once they’re announced. Until then, help spread the Muddy Roots gospel and give this poster a share. See y’all in the pit.”

Also performing at the festival will be Codefendants, The Tillers, Shannon and the Clams, American Shark, Mac Sabbath, The Monsters, Gumm, Pat and The Pissers, Black Tarpoon, NightFreak, The Hot Rails, Buzzard Fight, A.P. Rodgers, Deady, Shrudd, Jay Bird, Angry Zetta, Sex Mex, Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Yosemite In Black, Son Rompe Pera and other talented souls.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna