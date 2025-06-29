Mac Sabbath Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 29th, 2025 - 9:24 PM

Parody band Mac Sabbath is celebrating their ten year anniversary by extending their tour dates into 2025. The band was originally formed in 2014 and they have decided to continue their celebrations into their eleventh year together. Their “Goes to 11” tour will begin on September 4 at San Luis Obispo, CA at the SLO Brew Live and end on September 13 at the Historic Grand Theatre in Salem, OR. They will be joined by fellow rock bands, Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant (DAK). Mac Sabbath frontman, Ronald Osbourne expressed his excitement for the two special guests, stating, “Descartes de Kant (DAK) is a Devo-esc Barbarella space odyssey and Schizophonics is like a sexy ‘ MC5-Thousand,’ the highest energy rock n roll band I’ve ever seen! This lineup is another worldly circus of extreme portions! A roller coaster thrill ride of science fiction and time travel from start to finish!” Additionally, Mac Sabbath will be performing at two music festivals, Phillip’s Backyard Music Festival in BC, Canada on August 8 and Riot Fest 2025 in Chicago, IL on September 19.

For those unfamiliar with the band, Mac Sabbath is a rock band that parodies Black Sabbath songs whilst satirizing the fast food industry. Their band name is a play on the names Black Sabbath and McDonald’s. The band also dresses up as various ‘evil’ forms of popular McDonald’s characters such as Ronald McDonald and Grimace. Mac Sabbath’s bandmates include Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Cat Burglar. Their shows are full of crazy antics including a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and much more. They seem to rival even some circus acts with their shenanigans. Tickets for Mac Sabbath can be purchased here.

Goes to 11 Tour Dates:

09/4 – SLO Brew Live – San Luis Obispo, CA

09/5 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

09/6 – Swabbies DAY SHOW (1-4pm) – Sacramento, CA

09/7 – Humboldt Brews – Sun Arcata, CA

09/10 – Canada Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver BC, Canada

09/11 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

09/12 – Aladdin – Portland, OR

09/13 – Historic Grand Theatre – Salem, OR

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado