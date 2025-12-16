Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Kylesa, Power Trip, Municipal Waste & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 11:57 AM

After nearly three and a half decades of brutal, technical supremacy, Cryptopsy are more insatiable than ever. The most vile band in death metal are cracking year-end lists at Decibel, Metal Injection, No Clean Singing and other outlets with their latest Billboard-shaking album An Insatiable Violence. Now, as they prepare for their upcoming European headline tour with 200 Stab Wounds, Inferi and Corpse Pile, the Canadian legends are proud to announce a new milestone in their accomplished career.

Today, Cryptopsy has announced that they are performing at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly 2026. The band’s set at the Fillmore on Sunday, May 3, marks their first time performing at the world’s heaviest and headbangingest craft beer event. They will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Decibel Hall of Fame inducted album, None So Vile and perform fresh cuts off An Insatiable Violence. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also performing at the event will be Kylesa, Power Trip, Municipal Waste, Cro-Mags, Dead Sky, Nepenthe, BlkIIBLK and other talented souls. “We are so excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of None So Vile while also showcasing An Insatiable Violence and the new era of Cryptopsy at the world’s most prestigious metal and beer fest”, the band’s vocalist Matt McGachy says.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat