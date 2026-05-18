Monolord Join Forces With Grave’s Jörgen Sandström For New Single “It’s Neverending”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 2:36 PM

Today, Monolord has shared a final preview of their forthcoming album Neverending with the release of “It’s Neverending,” featuring guest vocalist Jörgen Sandström of Grave, formerly of Entombed. As a whole. the ditty is awesome by how the instrumentation smacks the background with dooming and soul-shattering metal music, while the vocal performance dazzled the mind with killer gungy vocal tones.

“I did the growling on the demo, but it took me forever to record,” vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger explains. “It was more like to illustrate the idea. But Jörgen’s voice is so powerful, and his performance on the song is really great.” The finished track is a deathly-doom epic. “When we got the vocals finally in place, I remember I just burst into laughter,” bassist Mika Häkki adds. “That was just my sincere reaction to how happy that end result made me. Jörgen must have opened some new portal of some kind with those screams!”

To create Neverending, Monolord decamped to Ashland, Oregon to record with legendary producer/engineer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System of a Down, and Johnny Cash). The collaboration began when Massy asked vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger to send everything the band had ever written. “She asked me to send her everything we had—not just songs written for the album, but every stray riff and idea,” he says. “I even sent her stuff I’d written ten years ago. She listened to all of it and sent us a list of what she wanted to work on.” The band rehearsed 12 songs, recorded 11, and ultimately selected eight for Neverending. The result captures a focused but expansive version of Monolord’s sound.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat