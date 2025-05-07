Ty Segall Announces Fire Relief Benefit Compilation Album Featuring Redd Kross, Shannon and the Clams, Meatbodies & More

Home News Lea Tran May 7th, 2025 - 7:41 PM

Ty Segall announced, L.A. Recovers, a benefit compilation for Los Angeles fire relief and recovery funds after the wildfires burned around 57,000 acres in Los Angeles County. Some artists a part of the compilation include Ty, King Tuff, White Fence, No Age, Charles Moothart, Jack Name, Redd Kross, Emmett Kelly, Shannon & The Clams, Shannon Lay, The Intelligence, Meatbodies and Mikal Cronin. All proceeds will go to the charities: One Voice LA – Fire Relief Fund and California Black Freedom Fund – Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund.

The compilation will feature unreleased covers with each artist covering a song by another artist in the compilation. L.A. Recovers will only be available as a physical vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.

“The idea of doing a comp turned into friends covering each other and we thought that would be a perfect thing to do for some L.A. fire relief charity fundraising. One thing was important – that everyone involved needed to have spent creative time living in L.A. It’s been very fun for everyone involved to cover each other’s music!” Ty Segall said in a press release.

One Voice LA is a charity that provides temporary financial support to pay rent and food for those currently unemployed by the fires who are looking for jobs. The Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund works directly with those in the Black community to help with their immediate and long-term needs. People can donate through these websites: One Voice and Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund.

A full tracklist of the compilation is listed below. The artist in bold is the one covering the song, with the artists in parentheses being the original singer.

L.A. RECOVERS Tracklist

1. King Tuff – You’re The Doctor (Ty Segall)

2. White Fence – Sniper (Emmett Kelly)

3. No Age – The Receptionist (The Intelligence)

4. Charles Moothart – See It My Way (Mikal Cronin)

5. Jack Name – Self Respect (Red Kross)

6. Redd Kross – Forever Chained (White Fence)

7. Emmett Kelly – The Boy (Shannon & the Clams)

8. Shannon & the Clams – Sun Medallion (King Tuff)

9. Ty Segall – Lethal Look (Charles Moothart)

10. Shannon Lay – Psychic Garden (Meatbodies)

11. The Intelligence – Tripped Out Before Scott (No Age)

12. Meatbodies – Sacred Place (Jack Name)

13. Mikal Cronin – Recording 15 (Shannon Lay)

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna