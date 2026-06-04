John Mayer Teams Up With Lainey Wilson For New Single “Phone, Keys, Wallet”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 5:33 PM

Today, Lainey Wilson’s new single, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” is out now, and it features special guest John Mayer on guitar. Written during the final leg of the Whirlwind World Tour and recorded at Mayer’s Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles, the track finds Wilson embracing the messy, fast-moving parts of life and celebrating the person who chooses to love her through it all. “I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time, and this song is really about finding somebody who’s okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway,” Wilson shares.

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” follows Wilson’s recent releases “Younger You,” which is a special collaboration with Miley Cyrus and “Can’t Sit Still,” which Billboard calls it “a rollicking stomp of a song where the frenetic music perfectly matches the driving lyrics,” while iHeartRadio praises, “[it] captures Wilson’s free-spirited, yet driven and hard-working character.” The new music adds to yet another monumental year for the Louisiana native, who headlined Stagecoach with an electric set, is the subject of the new Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool and recently kicked off a run of stadium shows with Chris Stapleton, which will continue through the summer.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin