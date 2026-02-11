SXSW Announces Additional Performers For 2026 Lineup Including Marissa Nadler, Passion Pit, Lainey Wilson & More

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 11th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

South by Southwest is preparing to return to Austin this March with one of its most expansive music programs in years. The festival will once again transform clubs, bars, and theaters across the city into a weeklong discovery hub for artists and industry professionals. Organizers have now revealed a major wave of performers for the 40th annual edition of the SXSW Music Festival.

The 2026 event runs March 12th through March 18th and balances established stars with developing global talent. Among the most notable additions is Passion Pit, whose return to SXSW marks more than a decade since the indie electronic project last appeared at the conference. Michael Angelakos’ catalog, including “Sleepyhead” and “Take a Walk,” helped define late 2000s indie pop, and the booking signals a nostalgia draw as well as a crowd moving dance set.

Country music is another focal point this year. Lainey Wilson will play a major showcase performance while also presenting a documentary during the film portion of the festival. Charley Crockett similarly bridges film and music programming, continuing SXSW’s recent tradition of pairing live performances with cinematic premieres. Los Lobos will perform a special show tied to a film debut celebrating the group’s long legacy in Mexican American roots rock.

Singer songwriter Marissa Nadler represents the indie folk contingent, bringing her atmospheric and gothic style that has made her a critical favorite for years. Money Mark will revisit material from Mark’s Keyboard Repair and The In Sound From Way Out! with guest collaborators, while QUINN XCII brings his genre blending pop and hip hop crossover sound.

Mid tier acts include Ink, Hermanos Espinoza, Joe Harvey Whyte and Kairo Keyz, each representing a different regional scene from country pop to UK rap and ambient experimental music. Viral melodic trap artist Sosocamo and Brazilian funk performer MC Danny also appear on the bill, highlighting SXSW’s international focus.

Lower profile artists such as Miss Bashful and other emerging performers will fill out late night showcases across smaller venues, continuing the festival’s reputation as a discovery platform. Industry showcases curated by Interscope Records, Top Dawg Entertainment, Rimas, Warner Music Latina and TuneCore Japan further reinforce the conference side of the event.