Miley Cyrus Joined By Lainey Wilson On New Version Of “Younger You”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 18th, 2026 - 6:07 PM

Grammy-award-winning pop star Miley Cyrus released a brand-new version of “Younger You,” featuring country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson this Friday via Hollywood Records. The original song debuted during the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” which premiered on March 24th and took the internet by storm.

​The collaboration is a full-circle moment as Wilson used to impersonate Hannah Montana and perform her songs when she was a teenager. Cyrus and Wilson come together on this new version of “Younger You,” with Wilson now singing some of the verses originally sung by Cyrus. Throughout the song, the pair harmonize and their voices blend together seamlessly, adding an extra layer to an already stunning track.

​Wilson took to her Instagram to comment on the song. Her caption reads: “If I go back and tell myself one thing it’d be…”Hey younger you, you’re gonna impersonate Hannah Montana all throughout high school, playing every birthday party, fair and festival between here and Louisiana and then one day…. you’re gonna have a song with the real Hannah Montana.” @mileycyrus thank you for asking me to join you on this special song. If this ain’t a full circle moment, I don’t know what is.”

​Both versions of “Younger You” are about Cyrus reflecting on her career thus far and talking to her past self. The original immediately stood out when it was first performed during the Hannah Montana special. It debuted at the #1 most-added song across all three radio formats, according to a press release. It’s also currently at 25 at Top 40 and Hot AC and Top 15 at AC.