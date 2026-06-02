Of Montreal Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Take The Form”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 2:19 PM

Of Montreal will release their landmark 20th studio album, aethermead this Friday, June 5,through Polyvinyl Record Co. aethermead is something of a breakup record. But more importantly, it is an account of personal rebirth. NYC plays a pivotal role in the confessional collection that chronicles Kevin Barnes’ (he/she/they) move back to the city and the aftermath of a dual split with both his then-fiancé and isolated surroundings of Vermont.

The early singles “When” and “Already Dreaming” have already earned widespread acclaim. Today, they reveal final album preview track “Take The Form” which wrestles with personal wants and desires and how they run aground in a mismatched relationship amidst shreds of jagged guitar and a Velvets-recalling pulse. Kevin shares, ’Take the Form’ is a song about trying to will a person into becoming something they’re not, something that you want them to be for your own benefit, and suffering terribly as a result.” The song arrives alongside an official video, created by David Barnes.

2026 is a big year for Of Montreal. In addition to the release of aethermead followed by a massive North American tour, the project has entered its 30th year and is gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album, Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer? next year!

Photo Credit: Owen Ela