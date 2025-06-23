Over 100 Artists Back Campaign to Abolish ICE including Ethel Cain, OSEES, Of Montreal and More

Home News Michelle Grisales June 23rd, 2025 - 8:21 PM

Over 100 musicians, actors and creators including Ethel Cain, Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher and duo Boy Harsher have joined forces in a campaign demanding the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

NME reported this collective action comes as protests continue across downtown Los Angeles in response to ICE led raids on suspected undocumented immigrants. Tensions have recently escalated with a citywide state of emergency now in place. President Donald Trump has also received backlash for deploying the California National Guard and Marines to disperse protesters.

The abolition campaign is spearheaded by Los Angeles based creative agency Ride Or Cry and has garnered support from 115 artists so far, including Beach Fossils, STRFKR, Osees, Samia and Of Montreal.

To raise funds and awareness, the campaign launched a limited edition t-shirt available for purchase through June 27th. So far, it has generated over $60,000 which will go to the Immigrant Defenders Law Center — a nonprofit that offers legal aid to immigrant communities facing detention or deportation.

Stephania Dwyer, co-founder of Ride Or Cry, reflected on the campaign’s growth, “What started as a small idea born out of a desire to help our community while being positioned as a team in art and entertainment, grew so much bigger than we ever could have imagined.”

Ethel Cain also praised the initiative and wrote, “Beyond proud of my dear friend Stephania for organizing this for the cause, and so grateful at how many people showed up to support.” The artist has been known for being politically outspoken, more recently earlier this year she was criticized for her post supporting UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged murder.

Numerous high-profile voices have echoed the anti-ICE sentiment. Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine partnered with Born X to release “Protect Los Angeles” merchandise, stating, “Fascism is lawless. Its agents weaponize what they consider to be the law and will only apply it to those that they target, while they illegally detain, harass, terrorize and disappear the members of our communities with total impunity.”