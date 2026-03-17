Of Montreal Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 9:35 PM

Led by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Barnes, art-rock heroes of Montreal have announced a massive 2026 North American tour. Tickets are available here and the 36-date run will include stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, DC, Athens, Nashville, San Francisco and other cities On stage, of Montreal transform concerts into immersive spectacles of color, costume,and cathartic energy. With a new tour on the horizon, of Montreal continue to celebrate their legacy while also teasing something new coming soon!

Of Montreal have spent nearly three decades redefining pop, with their kaleidoscopic blend of glam rock, psychedelia, funk, and synth-driven indie rock. Emerging from the Elephant 6 Recording Company in the late ’90s, the band quickly built a cult following for their inventive songwriting and wildly theatrical live performances. From the breakthrough brilliance of Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer? to a steady run of boundary-pushing releases, of Montreal have remained fearless sonic shapeshifters — equally at home crafting hook-laden anthems as they are exploring surreal, experimental textures.

Of Montreal Tour Dates

6/19 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club ~

6/20 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle ~

6/21 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex ~

6/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ~

6/23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ~

6/24 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair ~

6/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts ~

6/26 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall ~

6/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls ~

6/28 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick ~

6/29 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Café ~

6/30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ~

7/1 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ~

7/2 – Chattanooga, TN – Barrellhouse Ballroom ~

7/3 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle ~

7/4 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House ~

7/21 – Nashville, TN – The Mil at Cannery Hall

7/22 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *

7/23 – Wichita, KS – WAVE *

7/24 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater *

7/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Metro Music Hall *

7/26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

7/27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

7/28 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *

7/29 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall *

7/30 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post *

7/31 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall *

8/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater *

8/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

8/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister *

8/5 – Dallas, TX – Trees *

8/6 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

8/7 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live *

8/8 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

~ w/ Cormae

w/ Sloppy Jane

Photo Credit: Owen Ela