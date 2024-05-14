Of Montreal Shares Surreal New Single “Soporific Cell”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2024 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Of Montreal will release the brand new studio album Lady On The Cusp on Friday, May 17 through Polyvinyl Record Co. Today, the band offers one more early taste of the new collection with the devotional R&B surrealist fantasy of “Soporific Cell,” which is influenced by the Afro-Futurism of Saul Williams’s Neptune Frost, the novels of Ursula K Le Guin and the band Hot Chocolate.

With accolades spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, American Songwriter, Northern Transmissions Pollstar and more, the new collection is not only a rapturous synthesis of most everything Of Montreal has ever done but also Kevin Barnes’s final transmission from Athens, as they’re now delighted to be living among the snowy peaks and progressive politics of southern Vermont.

The new 10 song suite bends gender and genre through complicated, ever delightful and often woe fueling kinetic tunes of radical incandescence. Written and recorded in the months when Barnes and partner, musician Christina Schneider, prepared them to move, Lady On The Cusp combines a keen reckoning with the past with hopeful glimpses of the future, all clad in Barnes’s purposefully scattershot pop kaleidoscopes.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela