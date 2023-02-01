Ellie Goulding Releases New Song And Music Video For “Like A Saviour”

Home News Roy Lott February 1st, 2023 - 7:51 PM

Ellie Goulding has released her latest single “Like A Saviour” from her upcoming album Higher Than Heaven, which is set to be released on March 24 via Interscope Records. The new song is a catchy dance tune about her lover picking her spirit up when she has been down on herself. The singer also released its accompanying music video, which sees Goulding and dancers in the middle of a desert. The video is directed by Joe Connor with choreography by Daniel Alwell. Check it out below.

“Like A Saviour” follows her previoulsy released singles “Let It Die,” “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean and “All By Myself.” Higher Than Heaven follows her 2020 album Brightest Blue. “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently,” Goulding says about the new record. “I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together. [Higher Than Heaven is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”