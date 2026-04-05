Sky Ferreira Responds To Social Media User’s Claims About Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights Album: “Your Favorite Artist Records My Old Songs”

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 5th, 2026 - 1:15 PM

Sky Ferreira has pushed back against a social media user’s claims about Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack album, alleging in a since-deleted series of Instagram comments that more than just her featured credit was taken from her work.

A social media user had quoted an unnamed “industry insider” who claimed the intro to Charli’s track “Chains of Love” was lifted from Ferreira’s unreleased demo “Ancient Idols,” a song dating to around 2018 that had been intended for her long-awaited second album Masochism. The same user alleged that another Wuthering Heights track, “Altars,” was similarly based on a Ferreira demo from 2015.

Ferreira responded directly to the post, writing: “Your industry ‘insider’ is wrong. Close but wrong.” She added in a follow-up comment: “I’m not going to get into it but it was definitely more than an intro. I have proof of everything with dates. It isn’t worth the trouble bc I know how the world works.”

She also wrote, according to screenshots circulating online: “Your favorite artist records my old songs.”

The comments have since been deleted from Instagram. Charli XCX has not publicly responded to Ferreira’s claims.

Gurl why did you just delete this pic.twitter.com/RoUN73WMCM — Kazuya (@porcelainfever) April 5, 2026

https://twitter.com/porcelainfever/status/2040642364595708326

Ferreira is credited as a guest feature on “Eyes of the World,” one of the tracks from the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which Charli released in February to accompany Emerald Fennell’s film of the same name. As we reported, it marked the first time the two artists had collaborated since 2019’s “Cross You Out.”

The latest dispute adds another layer to Ferreira’s ongoing battle over her own music catalog. She opened up last year about being dropped by Capitol Records via an automated message and the difficulties of reclaiming ownership of songs she paid to record herself. Ferreira has been outspoken about the label’s block on her unreleased material, including Masochism, which she has been working toward since 2015.

More recently, she joined Norwegian duo Smerz on stage in Los Angeles for a performance of “You Got Time And I Got Money” in October 2025.