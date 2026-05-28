Portola Music Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Robyn, Soulwax, Swedish House Mafia & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 3:31 PM

Today, Goldenvoice has announced the return of Portola Music Festival, which is San Francisco’s premier celebration of dance music that will be taking place on September 26 – 27 at Pier 80. The lineup is spearheaded by globally acclaimed Swedish dance-pop visionary Robyn, who is fresh off the release of her latest album Sexistential, Portola marks Robyn’s only festival appearance of the year. For tickets and more information, click here.

She will be joined on Saturday by co-headliner DOG BLOOD, the famed Skrillex & Boys Noize project, who will be reuniting for the duo’s first show under the moniker since 2019 and singular performance of 2026. Legendary electronic trio Swedish House Mafia, the Grammy-nominated group widely credited with helping bring stadium-scale dance music into the global mainstream, make Portola one of their only two currently announced US appearances in 2026.

Portola’s 2026 lineup also traces the many ways underground sounds have moved into wider cultural focus across generations. This year, that spirit comes into focus through an appearance from Four Tet, one of electronic music’s most revered architects. Another one of the scene’s pioneering figures, Tiësto, will put his larger than life anthemic festival productions on full display in a can’t be missed set in the Warehouse. Tove Lo completes the Swedish holy trinity of dance-pop icons on the 2026 lineup, with her signature blend of vulnerability and late-night hedonism, while legacy Belgian electronic group Soulwax bring their innovative and forward-thinking rock meets electronic productions into the fold.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford