The San Francisco Portola Festival Responds to Crowd Control Incident as a ‘Minimal, Isolated Issue’

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

San Francisco California’s Portola Festival at the city’s Pier 80 experienced a massive crowd this past Saturday when a huge group of people were rushing to an early evening performance by English producer Fred Again.The incident happened around 5 p.m. during the festival’s opening day. A video shared to social media showed a crowd full of people hurdling over a barricade that surrounds the Warehouse stage.

The crowd waiting in the general admissions entrance started to gather outside the Warehouse stage 30 minutes before Again’s performance. During that time frame the crowd grew into a ballooned sized group and started to run toward the general admissions entrance while most of the people were unable to get inside which resulted some of them to jump over the barricade to seek entrance. According to the festival’s promoter Goldenvoice and its owner AEG, no one was injured.

“There was a minimal, isolated issue with a festival stage entrance yesterday,” a representative for Goldenvoice parent company AEG says in a statement. “This occurred within the confines of the grounds and was quickly addressed and corrected. There were no reported injuries and the festival continued for another six hours without incident. said Goldenvoice

Also Portola Festival has reported that there were zero incidents of gate-crashing and on-site arrests during the first day of the two-day event. But on social media several festival goers took a shot at Portola about crowd flow issues that concerned the Warehouse stage which is a a permanent structure that can be found on Pier 80.