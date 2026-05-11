Robyn Teams Up With CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso For Collaborative New Rendition Of “Blow My Mind”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 11th, 2026 - 10:52 PM

Robyn has released a new version of her song “Blow My Mind” featuring Argentinian duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso. The track reworks one of the standout songs from her 2026 album Sexistential and shifts it into a more unpredictable and energetic direction.

The collaboration leans into CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso’s style, which is more experimental and loose compared to the original version. They reshape the rhythm and structure of the song, giving it a more chaotic and playful feel while still keeping the emotional core of Robyn’s vocals intact. The result feels more spontaneous, almost like the song is constantly moving and reacting in real time.

The music video features Robyn, CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso together and focuses on performance rather than a clear narrative. It is built from fast cuts, movement and moments where the three artists interact directly with each other. The visuals feel energetic and slightly chaotic but still controlled, matching the way the remix sounds. Instead of telling a story, the video highlights chemistry, attitude and presence, keeping everything centered on performance and energy.

This release continues the remix series around Sexistential, which has already seen reinterpretations from artists like Jamie xx, Marlon Hoffstadt and Arca. The original album marked Robyn’s return after eight years and was created with producer Klas Åhlund and longtime collaborator Max Martin, reinforcing her place as one of pop’s most consistent and influential artists.

Photo Credit: Bret Padelford