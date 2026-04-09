Boards Of Canada Reportedly Tease New Music With Mysterious VHS Tapes Sent To Fans

Home News Juliet Paiz April 9th, 2026 - 4:01 PM

According to Clash Music, fans of the Scottish electronic duo Boards Of Canada have been surprised by a series of mysterious VHS tapes reportedly sent through the mail, sparking discussion about possible new material. The tapes were distributed through channels linked to the band’s longtime label, Warp Records and its online store, Bleep.

Recipients of the tapes describe them as containing analogue visuals, shortwave-style audio and fragments of processed vocal samples, elements consistent with the duo’s signature aesthetic. The tapes arrived unexpectedly and were shipped from addresses associated with Warp and Bleep, suggesting official involvement in the distribution.

Some fans have shared videos and audio from the tapes online, noting that the content features the kind of atmospheric textures, cryptic imagery and experimental sounds that Boards Of Canada is known for. The duo has a history of using cryptic and unconventional methods to engage their audience, including past teaser campaigns and hidden messages. Boards Of Canada’s last full-length album, Tomorrow’s Harvest, was released in 2013, and since then the group has maintained a relatively low public profile. The arrival of these VHS tapes has reignited attention and discussion among fans and the wider electronic music community.

Warp Records has not publicly commented on the mailings. While the content of the tapes remains mysterious, their distribution has already generated excitement, with fans analyzing the audio and visuals for any hints of upcoming projects. The campaign aligns with the duo’s history of enigmatic, low-key promotional strategies, keeping anticipation high for any potential new release.