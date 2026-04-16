Boards Of Canada Return With First New Track In 13 Years “Tape 5”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 12:32 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, after a very long and very cryptic teaser campaign, Boards of Canada are officially back with a mysterious three-minute piece of music, titled “Tape 5,” which appeared on the Scottish duo’s YouTube this morning, with corresponding uploads on the social channels of their longtime label Warp. AT this time. there is no information or formal confirmation that it is new BoC music.

Boards of Canada’s outsize influence, psychedelic sound palette and sideways worldview never went away. In a very real sense, however, Boards of Canada did go away for 13 years. Since their fourth album, 2013’s Tomorrow’s Harvest, intermittent signs of life have appeared in the form of seemingly random remixes, archival reissues and an NTS DJ mix. The rumor mill fired up in earnest on April 6, when a handful of fans, first on Discogs and Reddit, then across social media, reported receiving VHS tapes imprinted with BoC’s hexagon-mesh logo. According to the obsessive archivists at BoC Pages, the tapes contain audio for an ad for a Christian bible school magazine that stopped publishing in 1991.

A poster campaign followed, with designs reminiscent of the artwork for the band’s 1998 landmark Music Has the Right to Children appearing in London, New York, California and at the fabled Liquidroom venue in Shibuya, Japan. Though Warp remains tight-lipped, the label posted an Instagram carousel of the posters on April 14, followed by today’s upload,