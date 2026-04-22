Boards of Canada Announce First New Album in 13 Years Inferno for May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 22nd, 2026 - 1:51 PM

After more than a decade of silence, Boards of Canada have officially announced their long-awaited fifth studio album Inferno. The record marks their first full-length release since 2013 and arrives following a cryptic and immersive teaser campaign that reignited fan speculation worldwide. Set for release in May 2026, the album signals a major return for one of electronic music’s most enigmatic acts.

The rollout for Inferno has been characteristically mysterious, involving mailed VHS tapes, coded imagery and the release of the track “Tape 05,” which hinted at the duo’s signature atmospheric style. According to BrooklynVegan, the album will be released on May 29th via Warp Records, continuing their long-standing relationship with the influential electronic label. The project was recorded over an extended period stretching from the years following Tomorrow’s Harvest through 2025, adding to its sense of anticipation and scope.

With its evocative track titles and dense conceptual rollout, Inferno appears poised to continue the duo’s legacy of blending nostalgia, analog textures, and cryptic storytelling into deeply immersive listening experiences.

Inferno Track List: