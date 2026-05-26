Jinjer Shares New Video For “Tantrum (Live from Oslo 2026)”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 7:01 PM

Ukrainian modern progressive metal leaders JINJER has shared a brand new live video for their steamrolling anthem “Tantrum,”which is the opening track of their latest full-length studio album, Duél, released in February 2025 through Napalm Records. The video was recorded on February 28, at the sold-out Sentrum Scene in Oslo, where JINJER delivered another top notch performance on their World Duél Tour.

>The footage captures JINJER at the absolute top of their game, showcasing the unmatched intensity that sets them apart from most bands in today’s modern metal scene. While crushing grooves and razor-sharp instrumentation drive the performance forward, frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk commands the stage with a magnetic presence, fully immersed in every second and every note of the track.

JINJER‘s breaking live demonstration arrives only a few weeks before the band’s return to North America for their first headlining tour since 2024. The run will see the four-piece perform in 37 cities across the United States and Canada, joined by Crystal Lake and Entheos as special guests. The tour also includes appearances at major festivals such as Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, California, as well as Inkcarceration, Upheaval Festival, and Festival Au Lac, alongside a string of headlining shows across the continent.