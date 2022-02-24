Ukrainian Metal Band Jinjer Confirm Safety After Russian Invasion

Home News Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia this morning after weeks of tension between the two countries, the Ukrainian metal band, Jinjer, have confirmed the safety of the band and their families in a social media statement. The band condemned the invasion of their home country and asked their fans for support.

The invasion began after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was planning a military operation aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine, and called for the U.S. and NATO to cease any interference, or they would experience “consequences [they] have never seen.”

“NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents and this is exactly what’s happening in our country right now,” Jinjer’s statement said.

“As we write this text, for the moment, each member of Jinjer and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.”

As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country- to support Ukriane [sic] and peace in our country however you can- especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

Stop the war in Ukraine now!