As I Lay Dying Announced To Play Welcome To Rockville 2025 Despite Tim Lambesis Being Only Current Member

According to loudwire.com, As I Lay Dying will be part of the 2025 Welcome to Rockville lineup by playing on Stage 4 during the May 16, schedule at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Despite band members leaving, Tim Lambesis has shared his intent to release the group’s most recently completed album, Through Storms Ahead, on November 15.

This means that the newly reconstructed lineup will have new music to support despite Lambesis being the only member who actually played on the record. Welcome to Rockville has been rolling out their lineup announcement with daily reveals of stages over the music weekend.

As I Lay Dying will performing at the event with Killswitch Engage, Jinjer, August Burns Red, All That Remains, It Dies Today, Butcher Babies, Bleed From Within and other musical acts. More lineup additions will be announced soon but people can still get their tickets. Welcome to Rockville is scheduled to run May 15-18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Early Bird passes are currently available through the Welcome to Rockville website.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat