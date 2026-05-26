DragonForce Featuring Alissa White-Gluz Announce Fall 2026 Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 12:24 PM

Today, DragonForce invite fans to join them on their largest North American tour in more than two decades. In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their monumental album, Inhuman Rampage, the record that birthed the platinum-selling global phenomenon of “Through the Fire and Flames” and spent 23 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, the cross-country run will soon bring the world’s fastest band to 22 cities this November and December, with support from Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire.

Beginning at San Diego’s Observatory on Friday, November 13, dates will stretch from New York City’s Palladium Times Square to Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, Los Angeles’ Wiltern and beyond, further marking 2026 as the start of DragonForce’s biggest, boldest and most electrifying era yet. For tickets and more information, click here. Following this month’s earth-shattering announcement of Alissa White-Gluz as their new vocalist and first frontwoman, DragonForce previewed the forthcoming tour with two festival performances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

As the preeminent pioneers of extreme power metal, now joined by one of metal’s legendary vocalists, DragonForce have welcomed tens of millions of listeners into the fold through the seismic history of Inhuman Rampage and their eternally joyous, adrenaline-filled music. Founded in 1999 and based between Los Angeles and London, they have rewritten the rules of heavy metal, while redefining the possibilities of their respective instruments.

Inhuman Rampage Tour Dates

11/13 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11/14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

11/18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

11/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

11/21 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

11/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)*

11/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

11/25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/27 – Worcester, MA – Palladium*

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/29 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

12/1 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

12/2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

12/4 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

12/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

12/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

12/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

12/11 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

12/12 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern