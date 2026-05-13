Alissa White-Gluz To Join DragonForce As New Vocalist

Home News Juliet Paiz May 13th, 2026 - 12:34 AM

Alissa White-Gluz has officially joined DragonForce as the band’s new vocalist, marking the beginning of a major new chapter for the long-running metal group. The announcement comes as DragonForce prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Inhuman Rampage, the 2006 album that introduced “Through the Fire and Flames” and helped launch the band to a much wider audience.

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White-Gluz made her live debut with the band at Welcome To Rockville on May 9 and will be followed by a second performance at Sonic Temple on May 17. DragonForce also confirmed that a new studio album is currently in the works alongside more touring plans expected throughout 2026. In a statement, guitarist Herman Li said bringing White-Gluz into the band feels like a natural evolution after more than two decades together. He also praised her impact on the group creatively, saying her presence has already pushed the music further.

White-Gluz is best known for her work with Arch Enemy and The Agonist, where she became one of the most recognizable vocalists in modern metal through her mix of harsh vocals and melodic singing. Speaking about joining DragonForce, she said she was excited by the chance to explore different sides of her voice within the band’s fast and technically demanding songs. The current DragonForce lineup now includes White-Gluz alongside Herman Li, Sam Totman, Marc Hudson, Alicia Vigil and Gee Anzalone as the band moves into its next era.