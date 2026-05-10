Alissa White-Gluz Performs First Full Show With Dragonforce At Welcome To Rockville Festival

Home News Guillaume Oded May 10th, 2026 - 11:43 PM

DragonForce made their live debut with new vocalist Alissa White-Gluz at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday night (May 9), marking a significant new chapter for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band. White-Gluz is known for her work with bands like Arch Enemy, The Agonist and Kamelot. She is famous in metal because she can do both harsh screamed vocals and melodic singing. That makes her a strong fit for DragonForce, whose music is fast, theatrical and technically demanding. She also wants more artistic freedom and hopes to create more space for women in heavy metal.

According to Blabbermouth, the Welcome to Rockville set served as her first full live performance with the band, coming as DragonForce launched celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of their landmark 2006 album Inhuman Rampage, home to their signature track “Through the Fire and Flames.”

Longtime vocalist Marc Hudson did not appear at the festival due to ongoing hearing loss and tinnitus issues that have increasingly impacted his ability to tour. The band confirmed that the situation was not sudden, stating that Hudson has been managing the condition behind the scenes for some time, framing his absence as a break rather than a dramatic split. Guitarist Billy Wilkins, who has provided additional guitars and backing vocals for the band since late 2023, stepped in alongside White-Gluz for the set. Wilkins will continue in that role for DragonForce’s May 17 appearance at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

The band was quick to reassure fans that Hudson remains involved creatively, with new music featuring both him and White-Gluz currently in the works. Herman Li, one of DragonForce’s founders and lead guitarists, said Alissa joining the band expands what they can do, presenting her not just as a replacement singer, but as someone who changes and improves the band’s creative possibilities.

White-Gluz brings over two decades of stage experience, more than 2,000 concerts and a career spanning multiple subgenres to her new role.





