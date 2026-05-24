Lizzo and Sexyy Red Drop New Song “Hoes” For Scary Movie

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 24th, 2026 - 3:17 PM

Stereogum reports that Lizzo and Sexyy Red have teamed up to release a new song, “Hoes” for the upcoming Scary Movie 6 release. The confident flex song about how the “world would be boring as fuck without hoes” puts a fun party twist on Lizzo’s anthemic style, and Sexyy Red’s presence adds variety and depth to the track.

The song opens with an almost spooky background which is then joined by a fun, bold beat. Lizzo raps across the first verse, flexing and reclaiming what it means to be a “ho.” Sexyy Red joins in on the second verse with her usual unapologetic style and the two feed off each others’ energies to create a track full of playful energy.

The music video begins with Lizzo and Sexyy Red reenact the “wazzup” bit from the first Scary Movie. Fans are praising the video’s comedic tone while others in the comments have dubbed it the “song of the summer.” The “Ghostface” villain from Scary Movie appears throughout the “Hoes” video and there are also cameos from the cast of the franchise: Marlon and Shawn Wayanes as well as Anna Farris and Regina Hall all make appearances in the video.

The track was released as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Scary Movie 6, but it is unclear if it will be featured on Lizzo’s recently announced upcoming album, Bitch, which is slated for a June release this year following the release of singles “Don’t Make Me Love U” and “Bitch” in March and May respectively.